iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 94,659 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,659 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Aramark worth $34,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 40,750.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Aramark by 82.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aramark by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.