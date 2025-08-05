Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cipher Mining

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 667,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $4,075,431.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,667,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,308,040.07. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $3,095,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,378,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,631,627.48. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,314,323 shares of company stock valued at $32,144,964. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cipher Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.