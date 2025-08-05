Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) Shares Acquired by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,009 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.78. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

