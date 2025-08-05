ABC Arbitrage SA Sells 68,343 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

ABC Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,343 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,072,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

EWQ opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $376.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

