Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 151.1% in July

Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,200 shares, anincreaseof151.1% from the June 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novogen stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC owned about 2.38% of Novogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KZIA shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Novogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Novogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. Novogen has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

