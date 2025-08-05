GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Short Interest Up 195.7% in July

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,070,000 shares, agrowthof195.7% from the June 30th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 7.3%

NASDAQ NVD opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of -4.30.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

