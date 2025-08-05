Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 812,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,873,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Generac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Generac by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 712,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

Generac Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:GNRC opened at $196.16 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

