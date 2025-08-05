Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALG

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $226.16 on Monday. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.07 and a 12-month high of $230.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,424.32. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,787.76. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.