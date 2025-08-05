Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.86. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price objective on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

