IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 163.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

ARM Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ARM stock opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $182.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.25. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.20, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 4.17.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

