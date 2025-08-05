Sfmg LLC Has $351,000 Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Labcorp by 88.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Labcorp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LH stock opened at $263.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.77. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,507.20. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,549. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,605 shares of company stock worth $3,784,897. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.58.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

