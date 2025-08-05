IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3,679.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 177,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 172,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 28,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,905.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

