Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,900 shares, agrowthof289.9% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently,0.6% of the company's stock are sold short.
Massimo Group Stock Up 6.7%
Shares of MAMO stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Massimo Group has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of -0.08.
Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Massimo Group had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.
About Massimo Group
Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.
