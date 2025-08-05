IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $568,000 in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 851,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 288,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 198,056 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corporacion America Airports from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.70 price target on the stock.

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

