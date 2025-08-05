Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.3%

ANET stock opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $99,083.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,512.80. This trade represents a 10.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $109,837,662.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,944,405 shares in the company, valued at $741,802,299.95. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435,742 shares of company stock valued at $394,587,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.