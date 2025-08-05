Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Increases Stock Position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in OppFi were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OppFi by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OPFI shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of OppFi in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

OppFi Stock Performance

OppFi stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $889.80 million, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.71.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. OppFi had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other OppFi news, Director Gregory T. Zeeman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,023.12. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $121,092.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 185,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,758.06. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,080 shares of company stock worth $15,334,334 in the last 90 days. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

