Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Increases By 159.9%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,120,000 shares, agrowthof159.9% from the June 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIST opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

