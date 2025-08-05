Sfmg LLC Cuts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

