Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,970 ($26.18) and last traded at GBX 1,928 ($25.62), with a volume of 18666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,924 ($25.57).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.24) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,084 ($27.70) to GBX 2,087 ($27.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAT

Rathbones Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,766.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,671.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.60 ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rathbones Group

In other Rathbones Group news, insider Clive Bannister bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,929 ($25.64) per share, with a total value of £241,125 ($320,474.48). Also, insider Iain Cummings bought 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,620 ($21.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,668.60 ($2,217.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,319,892. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.