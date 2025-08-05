BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 52.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $154.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.94.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

