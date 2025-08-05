Brokers Set Expectations for Marcus’ Q4 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Marcus has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $458.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.79 million.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 2,908.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth about $76,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 407,500.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.