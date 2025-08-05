iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,729 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $718.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $693.65 and a 200-day moving average of $655.05. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $745.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $709.00 to $717.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.59.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

