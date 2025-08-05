Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Shares Acquired by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 517.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,730 shares during the period. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGSM. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 131,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1,134.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CGSM stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

