Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

