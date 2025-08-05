Q3 Earnings Forecast for MDLZ Issued By DA Davidson

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

