Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 684.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

