Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $49,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $130.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

