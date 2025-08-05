iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after buying an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after buying an additional 1,070,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,927,000 after buying an additional 1,258,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $634.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $639.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $616.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $642.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.