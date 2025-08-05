Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $36.63 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 187,462 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $36,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 621,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 60,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,664.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $141,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of ANF opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $172.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.