AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Holdings Cut by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AngioDynamics worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.67. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.26 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

