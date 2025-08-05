Factorial Partners LLC Has $976,000 Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 470,158 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,564,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 3,667.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 237,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,326,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 214,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $171,834.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,469.28. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $268,628.50. The trade was a 52.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

