99,616 Shares in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Acquired by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BiomX in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in BiomX in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BiomX in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BiomX by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 701,544 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BiomX in a report on Friday, May 16th.

BiomX Price Performance

PHGE stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. BiomX Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

