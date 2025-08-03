Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 15,088 Shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the quarter. First Merchants accounts for 1.7% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.46% of First Merchants worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRME. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in First Merchants by 11.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Merchants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

