Avalon Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in LKQ by 104.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 299.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in LKQ by 70.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. LKQ Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

