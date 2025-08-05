Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.69). Approximately 194,017 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 106,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.60).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 287.09. The stock has a market cap of £161.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Featured Stories

