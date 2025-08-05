Connable Office Inc. Sells 102 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in ICU Medical by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $278,987.72. Following the sale, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,141.60. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $83,352.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,252 shares in the company, valued at $451,767.84. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,097 shares of company stock worth $4,860,156 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.92 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.16.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $599.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

