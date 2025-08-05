Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.77 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCB stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

