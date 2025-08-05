ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,155 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ZTS opened at $152.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.26. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

