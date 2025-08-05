Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Up 327.1% in July

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 249,400 shares, agrowthof327.1% from the June 30th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 1.8%

SHG stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,834.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.