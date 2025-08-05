ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 104.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.35% of Teradata worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,756,000 after acquiring an additional 599,394 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,029,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Teradata by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,588,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 776,799 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,124,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Teradata by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after acquiring an additional 257,649 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

TDC opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. Teradata Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 129.98%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

