Bio-Techne (TECH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $315.14 million for the quarter.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.71. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP's holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

