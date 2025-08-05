NextNav (NN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 2,091.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. NextNav has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

In other NextNav news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $1,004,486.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,289,661.90. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextNav stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NextNav were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

