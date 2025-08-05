Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $424.23 million for the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $96.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

