Everi (EVRI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Everi had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.22 million. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Everi Stock Performance
EVRI opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Everi has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Everi
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Everi
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.