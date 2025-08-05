Everi (EVRI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Everi had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.22 million. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVRI opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Everi has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 296,076 shares of the credit services provider valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 58,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 922.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the credit services provider valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,405 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,210 shares of the credit services provider valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,854 shares of the credit services provider valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

