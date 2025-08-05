SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY) Short Interest Update

SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,900 shares, agrowthof321.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SIG Group Stock Performance

OTC:SIGCY opened at C$16.16 on Tuesday. SIG Group has a one year low of C$15.99 and a one year high of C$23.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.77.

Get SIG Group alerts:

SIG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.