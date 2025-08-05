SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY) Short Interest Update

SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,900 shares, agrowthof321.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SIG Group Stock Performance
OTC:SIGCY opened at C$16.16 on Tuesday. SIG Group has a one year low of C$15.99 and a one year high of C$23.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.77.
SIG Group Company Profile
