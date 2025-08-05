Clearstead Trust LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 477.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.75.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

