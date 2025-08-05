Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,237 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 77,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 61,574 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 168,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,995 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 0.6%

Calavo Growers stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.40 million, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $190.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

About Calavo Growers

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

