MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 307,100 shares, anincreaseof344.4% from the June 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MediaCo Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MDIA opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.33. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

