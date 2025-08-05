16,250 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1,173.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 252,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $6,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 643.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $2.1363 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMAB

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.