IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.30.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of OC opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.16. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.40 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

